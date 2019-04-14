SP-BSP alliance a mismatch, it will never win: Shivpal Yadav

Referring to SP- alliance as a 'mismatch alliance' (PSP) on Friday said the forged in will not emerge victorious in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"This alliance is 'bemel gathbandhan' and it will never be successful. No one will trust ji. Tickets are being given after taking money. Where does this money come from? Nobody can trust her. Who knows where she will go after elections. She will go wherever she gets power," Shivpal told ANI.

PSP hit out at SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Prof for fielding Akshay Yadav from Firozabad constituency against him.

"I did not know that I will fight from Firozabad three months back. But people here asked me to contest from here. When I was contesting from here then Akhilesh and should have fielded him from somewhere else. He should not have been contesting from here. When uncle is contesting, nephew should have taken a step back," he said.

Shivpal also slammed Prof for making Akhilesh Yadav the Minister in 2012 and blamed the latter for SP's performance in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 Assembly elections.

"2012 Assembly elections were fought on the face of Prof. wanted Akhilesh to become The result was that the party got only 5 seats in 2014. When became the in 2003, we got 39 Parliamentary seats in 2004 Lok Sabha polls. After five years of Akhilesh, SP only got 47 seats in state Assembly."

Shivpal, who was earlier with SP, hit out at Akhilesh Yadav for breaking the party.

"I had worked with for over 40 in I was neglected in SP even when my work was good. Akhilesh Yadav broke the party. Where is now? It was established on the principles of Lohia, Gandhi, Charan Singh. Who broke the party? It was Akhilesh and I was not asking for anything. They insulted Netaji and removed him. Then insulted me later he forged an alliance with SP used to be at number 1 in the state," he added.

He also denied any possibility of a post-poll alliance with the

"We are secular. We can be with secular parties and forge an alliance, but not with BJP," he said.

"We are secular. Every religion has the right to live in this country. Whenever elections come, incites a fight between Hindu-Muslim, Shivpal said while referring to 'Ali-Bajranbali' remark of Chief Minister

Addressing a rally in Meerut, Adityanath had said: " in her speech in Saharanpur says that if they get Muslim votes, then they will not need any other's vote. If Congress, SP, and trust Ali, then we have faith in Bajrangbali.

