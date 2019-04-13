Digvijaya Singh commits DCC land to Ram Temple Trust in Bhopal

-
-
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday announced to give the land of District Congress Committee (DCC) to the Ram Temple Trust.
"I want to tell you that land for the Ram temple was provided during our term. The land was provided for the DCC office as well. The Congress party has decided that this land will also be allotted to Ram Mandir Trust," Singh said while talking to reporters here.
Asked about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Singh, who is contesting Lok Sabha seat from Bhopal, said, "The matter is in the court. Let there be a decision."
The Ram temple lies in front of the District Congress Committee office.
The polling for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in four phases from April 29 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
