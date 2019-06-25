Amarinder meets British envoy, assures support to diaspora visiting Punjab for Gurpurab '19

-
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Ayre and assured him of full logistical support to people of Indian origin who are scheduled to travel to Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of Gurpurab, the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
A large number of people of Indian origin from the UK are scheduled to come to Sultanpur Lodhi to take part in the event later this year.
Singh assured full logistical support and said the administration is gearing up to ensure all amenities are provided to the Sikhs.
Sultanpur Lodhi is an important place of pilgrimage for the Sikhs since the first Sikh Guru had attained enlightenment and had spent almost 17 years of his life here.
