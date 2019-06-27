Amazon expands Counter in the US for easy pick-ups by customers

After its success in the UK and Italy, Amazon Counter is now being launched at more than a hundred Rite Aid Stores in the US.

Starting today, delivery to a Counter location is available for millions of items sold on Amazon.com and works with same-day, one-day, two-day, and standard shipping, at no extra cost, the official release notes.

Amazon Counter is a network of staffed pickup points that allows customers the option to pick up their packages in-store at a partner location. Customers have up to 14 days to collect their packages. Amazon plans to roll out Counter across 1,500 Rite Aid locations in the US by the end of the year.

