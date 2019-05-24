Amazon wants to 3D scan your body in exchange for USD 25 gift card

is running a study to understand the human body better. As part of the study, the giant is offering USD 25 in a gift card to the participants who allow their bodies to be 3D scanned.

Those who are willing to get scanned will be required to participate in a 30-minute session at office in After height and weight measurements, 3D scans will be taken in everyday clothing.

Another set of 3D scans will be done in form-fitting clothing such as bikini or form-fitting shorts for the women. It is unclear as to how the study results will be used but says it is to learn about diversity among body shapes and the data will be used for internal product research and not for marketing purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)