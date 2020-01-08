Amit Shah to monitor finalisation of candidates for Delhi Assembly 2020

The (BJP) national president will himself monitor the finalisation of the names of candidates for the ensuing Delhi Assembly elections, said party sources.

Party sources said that criteria for selection of candidates would be their 'winnability' in the forthcoming contest. As part of its preparations, preliminary lists of winnable candidates from each constituency is being prepared.

They also said that Shah has asked the party functionaries to pull all stops so as to oust AAP from the power corridors. Also, there are instructions to senior party leaders to work as unit and not indulge in factionalism.

"Senior leaders have also been told to work as a unit to secure victory for the party and they have been told that any sort of factionalism would not be tolerated," sources added.



According to party sources, a team from the Pradesh will begin its visits to party units in various districts from Thursday to seek names of probable candidates in their areas.

The district units have been asked to make detailed reports and give names of at least two probable candidates from each assembly constituency. This would begin the process of finalizing candidates for the tough contest ahead with the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party.

The is in a direct fight with the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital and is banking on its tallest leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revival of its fortunes.

The has been out of power in the Delhi assembly since 1998. Though the party has been regularly winning the Lok Sabha and Municipality polls, victory has been elusive for the in Delhi Assembly.

The Delhi elections for its 70 Assembly segments are scheduled to take place on February 8 and the results would be declared on February 11.