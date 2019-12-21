AAP's target should be to win over 67 seats in Delhi 2020 polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than it won in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Chief Minister and national convenor told party members on Saturday.

Kejriwal said the party members should fight the upcoming election with all their strength.

"There is just over a month left for assembly elections in and since is party's base from where it started we have to strongly fight the election," he told party members at the eighth national council meeting.

"Our target is also very big. Last time, we won 67 seats and this time, we should not get less than that but more than that number," he said amid slogans of '70 out of 70' by party members.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

"My advice is that people (members or volunteers) who have come from outside should take up what responsibility they will be assuming in the upcoming polls," he said.

According to sources, the has called all its party members and volunteers to the national capital for preparation and campaigning for the election due in Delhi next year.

Kejriwal said his party has changed the political discourse and forced the BJP to talk about development issues in Delhi.

"It is the same BJP that ask for votes based on Jat and non-Jat in Haryana and Hindu-Muslim in rest of the country but in Delhi, it has been forced to talk about development. The agenda of BJP of Hindu-Muslim does not work in Delhi. Through the work done by us in the last five years, we have given hope to people," he said.

On Friday, the launched its news slogan 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well- keep going Kejriwal) and kick-started its campaign for the 2020 assembly polls.