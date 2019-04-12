Police deny attack on CRPF in Srinagar

The Police denied that a petrol bomb attack took place on the CRPF here on Friday.

"Nothing like that has happened," of Police Sajad Shah said.

A who did not wish to be named had earlier said that a (CRPF) when unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb at a bunker in Gojwara area of Srinagar's old city.

