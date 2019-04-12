JUST IN
Police deny attack on CRPF in Srinagar

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police denied that a petrol bomb attack took place on the CRPF here on Friday.

"Nothing like that has happened," Superintendent of Police Sajad Shah said.

A police officer who did not wish to be named had earlier said that a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper sustained minor injuries when unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb at a bunker in Gojwara area of Srinagar's old city.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 19:04 IST

