BCI condemns Darbesh Yadav's killing, demads Rs 50 lakh compensation for deceased's kin

The of (BCI) here on Wednesday condemned the death of Darbesh Yadav, newly appointed of the after being shot by her associate earlier in the day.

" Darbesh Yadav's death is highly condemned. The whole fraternity is deeply hurt by this incident. The kin of deceased should be given at least Rs 50 lakh compensation by the UP government," BCI said in a statement.

BCI further stated that the incident has proved that the advocates and their representatives are not safe.

" demands security for the advocates, Bar Council members and citizens," said senior Manan Kumar, the of the

Earlier in the day, Yadav was allegedly shot dead by a fellow inside the premises.

Appointed as president only two days ago, she was shot at by a person identified as advocate who fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her, police said.

"We received information about it around 45 minutes back that she was shot dead. Her welcome ceremony was going in the chambers when her associate fired at her. She was hit with three bullets and was taken to where she breathed her last," of Police (ADG) had said.

first shot Yadav and then fired a bullet at himself. While he has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Yadav succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Yadav was the of the Bar Council.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)