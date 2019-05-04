Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff feature in romantic track 'Fakira' from 'SOTY 2'

The makers of ' 2' on Saturday released the latest romantic track 'Fakira' from the film that features Ananya Pandey and

The 'Heropanti' took to his handle to announce the news. "Fakira, song out now". The song potrays picturesque locations and sizzling chemistry between the actors.

In the song, Ananya is seen matching steps with as he teaches her some dance moves.

The song is believed to be shot across 32 locations.

Ananya looks stunning and beautiful in all her looks while showcases his irresistible dance moves.

In one scene from the song, Ananya can be seen playing a game of 'Kabbadi'.

and have lent their melodious voice for the song, while the lyrics have been penned down by Anvita Dutt. The song has been composed by and

Earlier this week the makers of the film released the much-awaited song 'Hook up Song' featuring the ex-student from the first instalment of the film (Student of The Year) and Tiger.

The song starts with getting up from the bed as Bhatt enters the room dressed in a pink sensuous dress. The duo can be seen in an intimate dance in the number.

As the song progresses, both and Bhatt can be seen dressed in different clothes grooving to the beats of the peppy song. The 'Baaghi' can also be seen flaunting his chiselled six-pack abs.

' 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)