Andhra Pradesh: Mekapati Goutham Reddy takes charge as IT Minister

Mekapati Goutham Reddy takes charge as Industries and Information Technology Minister in state secretariat on Wednesday.

While speaking to media, he said, "My government will have a proactive approach in job creation, we want to take this development further to the rural areas as well. Moreover, we are planning to tap the rural talent pool and set up BPOs in several villages to create new job opportunities for them."

"We want to create a clean governance system in order to roll in more foreign investors. So, we are trying to create a good and clean governance system" he added.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's main aim is to create rural employment and increase the employment rate in those regions, Goutham Reddy said.

His family members organised a puja in his office premises, later the minister occupied his chamber in the state secretariat today.

Goutham Reddy of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) won from Atmakur constituency in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 17:27 IST

