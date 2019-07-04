Another undertrial prisoner attacked at Yerwada Prison

An undertrial prisoner at Yerwada Central Prison here was critically injured after a scuffle broke out between a group of prisoners inside the jail premises on Wednesday.

The prisoner has been identified as Mohammad Nadaf.

According to doctors, Nadaf's health condition is presently critical and he is being treated in the ICU ward.

Earlier on July 2, another prisoner was injured after a clash broke between two inmates inside Yerwada Prison.

