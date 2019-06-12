Anupam Khan, Esha Gupta-starrer 'One day' to release on Jun 28

Audiences will now have to wait for a bit more to watch and starrer 'One Day' with the release date of the film being pushed forward.

The film slated to hit theaters on June 14 will now release on June 28, this year.

Indian shared the trailer release date along with the latest poster of the upcoming movie on his handle." New release date... #OneDay will now release on 28 June 2019... Stars Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, and .. Directed by "

[{4094e944-4249-49f1-a4bc-b08b98143de3:intradmin/vfbacgh.JPG}]

Earlier, a video clip was released which featured a montage of slow, cryptic shots showcasing as a man engrossed in his thoughts.

In the video, Anupam can be seen dressed like an old man where he is seen delivering his monologue.

The film's tagline states, 'Where's there is justice, there will be victory' which seems like the base of the movie and rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

The first poster of the film was released in February by the veteran on his account. Going by the film's poster, the story may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, and

The flick which is helmed by is a thriller and is produced by and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)