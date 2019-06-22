Anurag Kashyap says 'Gangs of Wasseypur' ruined his life as film clocks 7 years

As the popular film -- Gangs of -- clocked seven years today, Anurag Kashyap, who helmed the film, said his life was ruined exactly seven years back.

The filmmaker took to his account and wrote, "7 years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully been trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019."

Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012.

Based on a real-life story, the film revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a

Richa also shared a slideshow of videos featuring the scenes from the film.

Richa will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut 'Panga' slated to hit the screens next year on January 24.

Anurag has helmed like 'Black Friday', 'Dev D', 'Gulaal', 'Ugly', 'Mukkabaaz' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

