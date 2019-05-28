Andhra CM-designate Jagan Reddy to offer prayers at Lord Balaji temple

Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan is scheduled to leave for this evening to pay obeisance to Lord Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday.

At the Renigunta airport, will be received by district Collector, joint collector, of Police, MLAs and MPs.

PS Pradyumna has ordered officials to make adequate arrangements the chief minister-in-waiting. He also ordered a review of the arrangements for Reddy's welcome.

Jaganmohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 30. After the swearing-in ceremony, and will reportedly fly to to attend the swearing-in ceremony of

Reddy's YSRCP decimated Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in the recently-concluded elections. YSRCP achieved a landslide victory by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in

During his election campaign, Reddy had mentioned that YSRCP would support whosoever promises Special Category Status to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)