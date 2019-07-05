AP: Teacher develops physical relation with class 8 student

A teacher from a Tribal Welfare Residential School in the Dalipadu area of Y Ramavaram Mandal lured a class eight student and got physically intimate with her.

The teacher, named Bolem Chinnabai, was confronted by the girl's parents and other residents of the village post the discovery of his relationship with the minor. He had then promised to marry her despite having a wife from an earlier marriage.

Chinnabbai fled after marrying the girl in a ceremony held approximately 20 days ago.

He fled the village, leaving the girl behind and also switched off his mobile phone after absconding from the village.

The Headmaster of the school said he knew nothing about what took place between the girl and the teacher.

The girl's parents had registered a case in the Rampachodavaram police station following which an inquiry has been launched by the police.

Rampachodavaram police station Circle Inspector Gowrisankar went to the village today to begin the search for the absconding teacher.

