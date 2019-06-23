Appeal UP govt to help Lalita's family: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress's Vadra appealed government to help Lalita who is suffering from aplastic anaemia and whose family had written to seeking help.

"Lalita's family should get all possible help for her treatment. It's very shameful if someone pleads for euthanasia because they cannot afford the treatment due to lack of money. I appeal government to immediately help the grieved family," tweeted Vadra.

On the other hand, on Saturday sanctioned a grant of Rs 30 lakh for the treatment of Lalita. Her father had written to him seeking help for her treatment.

"I want the government to help my daughter in getting the treatment. I have sold my land. My house is mortgaged. I have spent Rs 7 lakh on her treatment already. If she cannot be cured, I wished to die," said her father

Aplastic anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells. Aplastic anaemia leaves a person at higher risk of and uncontrolled bleeding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)