EAM Jaishankar files his nomination at Gujarat Assembly for Rajya Sabha By-elections

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha poll
BJP may field Jaishankar as Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat, Paswan from Bihar
BJP fields Jaishankar, JM Thakor as Rajya Sabha candidates from Gujarat
In New Modi govt, 51 ministers are crorepatis, 22 face criminal cases: ADR
Notices of Election issued for Rajya Sabha by-polls in Gujarat
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday filed his nomination for the bye election to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.
Along with him, the other BJP candidate Jugalji Mathurji Thakor also filed his nomination papers before the Assembly Secretary, who is the Returning Officer for the elections to the two seats vacated by Amit Shah and Smrti Irani after their recent election to Lok Sabha.
The two candidates were accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP President Jitu Vaghani among others.
On Monday, Jaishankar, a former Foreign Secretary, had formally joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of the party's Working President, J P Nadda. Soon after, the BJP announced his candidature along with Thakor for the by-elections.
On May 30, Jaishankar was sworn in as External Affairs Minister and he has to get elected to one of the Houses of Parliament within six months to continue as a minister.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU