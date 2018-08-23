Asian Games 2018: Wushu medallists express desire to win gold in future

Indian Wushu players Roshibina Devi and Narendra Grewal, who clinched bronze medals in their respective categories of Sanda event in the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian games, expressed their desire to bag gold medals for the country in the future.

Speaking to ANI post her bronze medal performance in the 60 kg category, Devi said, "I am very happy, I participated for the first time and I am very proud that I got a medal for my country. Next time I will train harder and will win a gold medal for my country."

Meanwhile, Grewal, who won the bronze medal in Men's Sanda 65 kg category, expressed his displeasure at failing to win the gold medal.

"We worked very hard and we all prepared for a gold medal, I cried after my fight because I know I could have done much better," he opined.

Apart from Devi and Grewal, Surya Bhanu Pratap and Santosh Kumar too won bronze medals in their respective categories of the Sanda event.

While Grewal finished third after being defeated 2-0 by Iranian player Foroud Zafari in the semi-finals, Kumar won the medal after being bettered by Vietnam's Giang Troung in last four clashes in the 56 kg event.

Devi finished third on the podium after being handed over a 0-2 defeat by Yingying Cai of China, while Iran's Erfan Ahangarian subjected Bhanu Pratap to a 0-2 loss in the semi-final of the 60 kg category for India's fourth bronze medal in the event.

India's total medal tally at the ongoing 18th edition of the quadrennial event now stands at fifteen, with four gold, three silver, and eight bronze.