Aston Villa signs Matt Targett for upcoming Premier League season

English football club Aston Villa on Monday confirmed the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton. The club, however, did not disclose the signing amount of the player.

"Aston Villa is a club on the up, definitely. Dean, the gaffer, is building something special here," Targett told the official website of Aston Villa.

Targett represented Southampton in the last season of the Premier League and made 21 appearances for the team across all competitions.

With this move, Targett ended his 15-year stay at Southampton, in which he played for the academy side as well. Targett made a total of 43 Premier League appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old Targett made his footballing debut in 2014 and the player has also represented England at under-21 level.

"We're very pleased to have Matt join us. He's a player we have been looking at for a considerable amount of time. He fits our criteria of being a young player with experience of playing in the Premier League and having the potential to develop further," Aston Villa's head coach Dean Smith said in an official statement.

Aston Villa will take on Tottenham Hotspurs in their first match of the Premier League 2019/20 season on August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)