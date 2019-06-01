Attempt to murder charge for raising Jai Shri Ram, Tathagata Roy's jibe at Mamata

Those who raised ' Ram' slogan may well be booked under attempt-to-murder charge in West Bengal, said Governor on Saturday in a veiled attack on

"It is perfectly possible that the people who shouted ' Ram' wud be slapped with non-bailable attempt-to-murder (S.307 IPC) cases. I should know, it happened to ME in 2011! I was booked under 307 because I made a speech the local MLA didn't like. Had to spend a night in JC," Roy wrote on while retweeting a tweet about Banerjee reprimanding people raising ' Ram' slogan.

Roy's tweet came after Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool when a group of men raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as her convoy passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 district.

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said after getting off her car, adding that action will be taken against them.

Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal, being invited to the function.

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the territory in by winning 18 seats and cutting the TMC to size by limiting its win to only 22 seats against 34 it won in the previous election.

