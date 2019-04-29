'Avengers: Endgame' enters Rs 150-crore club in just 3 days

'Avengers

Indian shared the box office collection of the film on his handle.

He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend... Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: Rs 157.20 cr Nett BOC. biz. Gross BOC: Rs 187.14 cr."

The film has minted Rs 157.20 crore in so far and earned a gross total of Rs 187.14 crore.

The Marvel film has surpassed the opening weekend collections of all Hindi and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in till date.

tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame runs riot at the BO... Breaches Rs 50 cr mark on all three days [Fri, Sat, Sun] Crosses Rs 150 cr in *3 days* Eclipses *opening weekend* biz of ALL #Hindi Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date*"

The last in the series of flicks, which had generated a massive interest even before its release, scored over Rs 50 crore on each of the three days since hitting the big screens.

also offered a comparative study of the film and its predecessor 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The recently released 'Avengers: Endgame' recorded an opening weekend score of Rs 157.20 crore. While 'Avengers: Infinity War' earned Rs 94 crore during its first weekend.

"#AvengersInfinityWar versus #AvengersEndgame... Opening Weekend biz... 2018: #AvengersInfinityWar Rs 94.30 cr / 2000+ screens 2019: #AvengersEndgame Rs 157.20 cr / 2845 screens #AvengersEndgame has collected 66.70% higher numbers than #AvengersInfinityWar. Nett BOC. India biz."

The excitement of the last Avengers movie was such that the tickets of the film were sold out in just a snap. The film is now smashing records at the box office.

The film also beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released ' Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors including as America.

'Avengers: Endgame' features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and

