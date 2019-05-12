Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliot can now call themselves 'doctors'

Justin along with and received honorary doctorates from of Music in Boston.

On Saturday, the shared an image of him in a graduation gown and cap as he flashes his doctorate. "No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me... I'm a DOCTOR!! But, for real... THANK YOU to for this incredible honor--I'm very humbled and grateful," captioned the post.

Soon, his wife congratulated him and commented, "literally every hat looks good on you, but this is my favourite one." As called himself a doctor on an post, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made a teasing comment. He said, "Congrats my friend. So technically, you can now examine a new "rash" I've developed."

Looks like is having a lucky time. After receiving his honorary doctorate, the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' is all set to be the second recipient of Songwriters Hall of Fame's 'Contemporary Icon' award.

The Hall of Fame for 2019 has Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, and Yusuf, aka as the official inductees.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)