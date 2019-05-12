Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliot can now call themselves 'doctors'

-
Justin Timberlake along with Missy Elliot and composer Alex Lacamoire received honorary doctorates from Berklee College of Music in Boston.
On Saturday, the actor shared an image of him in a graduation gown and cap as he flashes his doctorate. "No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me... I'm a DOCTOR!! But, for real... THANK YOU to Berklee College for this incredible honor--I'm very humbled and grateful," Timberlake captioned the post.
Soon, his wife Jessica Biel congratulated him and commented, "literally every hat looks good on you, but this is my favourite one." As Timberlake called himself a doctor on an Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made a teasing comment. He said, "Congrats my friend. So technically, you can now examine a new "rash" I've developed."
Looks like Justin Timberlake is having a lucky time. After receiving his honorary doctorate, the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' singer is all set to be the second recipient of Songwriters Hall of Fame's 'Contemporary Icon' award.
The Hall of Fame for 2019 has Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin and Yusuf, aka Cat Stevens as the official inductees.
