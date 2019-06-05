It's a wrap for Karishma Kapoor digital debut 'Mentalhood'

has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming parenting show 'Mentalhood'.

The 44-year-old shared the news on her account along with glimpses from the last day of the web series' shoot.

"AND IT'S A WRAP!!! A mental cake for a mental crew Thank you all for being so amazing... Love MentalMom, Meira Sharma," she captioned the post.

can be seen cutting a cake along with the cast and crew of the show.

The 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' introduced her character Meira Sharma in a post she shared earlier. Giving an introduction of the character, she wrote, "Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it's the finding of that balance that's the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom."

In the picture, a worried Karisma is sitting with her ears covered, while notorious kids behind her are up to some mischiefs.

The series is directed by Kohli under the banner of

Recently, Karisma did a cameo in the film 'Zero' starring and as the leads.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)