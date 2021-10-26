Bangladesh: Communal tensions prevail despite actions by law enforcement

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
-
Extreme tensions between religious groups of Bangladesh continues to persist despite actions by law enforcement officials and local government bodies after days of communal violence in various cities.
Social media sites are being flooded with different rumours promoting communal violence as different sects try to foment hatred and draw sympathy to themselves, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Tensions have been simmering in Bangladesh as unabated targeted attacks are being carried out against Hindus in the country, that started in Cumilla during Durga Puja have spread to other parts and there are reports of violence, arson and killing from various parts of the country.
At least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media.
The latest example is a clash between Buddhists and Muslims of Katakhali in Howaikhyong under Teknaf that resulted in injuries to at least eight people on Sunday afternoon.
The two groups blamed each other for the clash as an altercation took place between a Muslim youth named Tofayel Ahmed and some Chakma youths, including Umongi Chakma, in the morning over a trivial matter.
Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.
Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar, reported Dhaka Tribune.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU