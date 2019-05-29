TMC govt will fall within next 6 months to 1 yr, says BJP's Rahul Sinha

BJP's on Wednesday exuded confidence that led (TMC) government will fall within a period of one year.

"I think Vidhan Sabha elections will be held within six months to one year in The current government will not be able to continue until 2021. There is a lot of dissatisfaction in TMC. The TMC government running with the help of police and CID," he said.

This statement from Sinha came just a day after three MLAs (two from TMC) and 50-60 Councillors joined BJP in presence of party's General Secretary

Sinha also said that TMC is fanning violence across the state after suffering heavy loss in during recently concluded polls. "TMC is spreading violence across the state. People who have worked for the BJP in are facing violence. If TMC had won the then there would have been bloodshed in the state. People have averted bloodshed by not voting for the TMC. After BJP's win, the hooliganism has been reduced in the state."

In the Lok Sabha 2019, the BJP bagged 18 seats out of total 42 seats in while the TMC only managed to get 22.

Besides, the BJP also did well in Mamata Banerjee's assembly constituency, Bhawanipore.

