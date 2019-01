Malaysia court rules in favour of Wynn Macau in $4.2 million case: lawyer

(Reuters) - A Malaysian on Friday ruled in favour of Wynn in a case against a who owed the millions of dollars, the company's said, the first time a has been allowed to recover dues in the country.

Wagering or gaming contracts are not recognised in Malaysia, which means casinos do not have legal recourse for the dues owed to them by its clients.

But in case against the Malaysian fund manager, the casino's lawyers said they weren't seeking dues from a wagering contract but from a credit agreement that the Malaysian had failed to honour.

Wynn brought the lawsuit against in 2017 for HK$33 million ($4.21 million) he owed the

Poh took a line of credit of HK$40 million from Wynn, and he had paid down to about HK$33 million before Wynn sued him, Vincent Law, Wynn's told

Poh had said at an earlier court hearing he was not aware he had signed a credit agreement and that he did not owe HK$40 million.

ruled in chambers on Friday that Poh will have to pay the outstanding amount of HK$33 million plus interest to Wynn, Law told at a court.

Poh's declined to comment on the ruling or whether they would appeal.

"If there is no appeal, I believe this judgement today will be the law in for the foreseeable future," Law said. "It is a good sign for the whole gaming industry."

($1 = 7.8432 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Emily Chow, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

