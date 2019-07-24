Bihar youth loses NCC certificate in floods, seeks government's help

A youth in Naruar village here lost his Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate in the floods, and has now turned to the government for help.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Kumar Mandal said when locals raised their voices over the government's "inaction", an FIR was filed against all agitating villagers, including him.

"I returned from NCC camp on July 10. In the midst of the floods around July 13, I lost my NCC documents. I am preparing for joining the Army. I am in my first year of graduation," he said.

Narrating the ordeal, Mandal continued, "When we protested against the government for its inaction and raised demand for a new house, an FIR was registered against all the protestors including me."

"Now I request the government to make the documents that I have lost," he added.

According to the Army aspirant, around 40 to 50 houses in his locality have been destroyed due to incessant rains.

"There were around 40 to 50 houses here, now there is nothing. There were women and children inside the houses and we all panicked. The women helped us by offering their sarees to make a rope after which we all managed to cross the floods to reach a safer side," he explained.

"There is no help from the government side; we are managing on our own. My grandmother today was swept away in the floods but fortunately, the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued her," he added.

Another student, Jai Ram Yadav, said, "I am preparing for competitive exam. Due to floods, I have lost all my books and notes."

Over 30 people have lost their lives so far as floods continue to wreak havoc in the state.

In the wake of the floods, 124 teams of Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made.

