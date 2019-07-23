Bill to subsume 13 labour laws introduced in Lok Sabha

A Bill that amalgamates provisions of 13 Central Labour Acts to enhance safety, health and working conditions of workers was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Code on Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Bill, 2019, was introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The Bill will be applicable to establishments having more than 10 employees.

The new code has been drafted after amalgamation, simplification, and rationalisation of relevant provisions of the 13 Central Labour Acts.

This includes the Working Journalist and other Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service and Misc. Provision) Act, 1955, and Working Journalist (Fixation of rates of wages) Act, 1958.

Other labour laws included in the code are Factories Act, 1948; the Mines Act, 1952, Dock Workers (Safety, Health and Welfare) Act; Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996; Plantations Labour Act, 1951, Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 and Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.

It also includes the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, Sales Promotion Employees (Condition of Service) Act, 1976; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966 and Cine-Workers and Cinema Theatre Workers Act, 1981.

After the enactment of the Code, all these Acts being subsumed in the Code will be repealed.

