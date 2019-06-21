BJD issues clarification over mortal remains of jawan wrapped in party's flag

Biju issued a clarification on Friday after reports surfaced that mortal remains of Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, the soldier who lost his life in (IED) blast, were found covered in the party's flag.

"Biju Janta Dal has enormous respect for martyrs. The matter that has come to our notice is extremely unfortunate and we strongly condemn it. Party will find out who is responsible for this and take action against them," the party told ANI.

Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, alongside Havildar Amarjeet Singh, had sustained injuries in an IED blast in Arihal village of district. They were provided with immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 but, unfortunately, succumbed to their injuries.

The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown from for the last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

