BJD's Patkura candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla dies at 82

Senior leader and (BJD) candidate, Bed Prakash Agarwalla, passed away in on Saturday.

Agarwalla, who was a BJD candidate from assembly constituency in district, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The veteran leader (83) had represented Assembly Constituency twice in the years 2009 and 2014.

He was also a four-time MLA from Assembly seat.

