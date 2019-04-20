JUST IN
BJD's Patkura candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla dies at 82

ANI  |  Politics 

Senior leader and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate, Bed Prakash Agarwalla, passed away in Odisha on Saturday.

Agarwalla, who was a BJD candidate from Patkura assembly constituency in Kendrapara district, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The veteran leader (83) had represented Patkura Assembly Constituency twice in the years 2009 and 2014.

He was also a four-time MLA from Kendrapara Assembly seat.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 13:47 IST

