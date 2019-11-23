BJP adopted unethical practices to grab power in Maha: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja on Saturday attacked the newly formed government in Maharashtra, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adopting unethical means to grab power without considering the interest of the people.

Speaking at a protest organised at Kurukshetra, Selja said: "BJP is not even sure of the number of MLAs in support, yet the Chief Minister took the oath in the early morning just to grab power. They do not bother about democratic values and constitutional property."

Selja further accused BJP on being involved in rampant corruption, stating that the party has adopted corrupt practices in the form of electoral bonds, where BJP has received 95% of the total funds.

On the coalition government in Haryana she said: "Just for the sake of remaining in power, the parties have compromised on their ideologies. The government, formed out of compromises, would not last long."

Selja also stated that the country is passing through difficult times with the economy being in bad shape and jobs remaining non-existent. She further stated the high-level corruption in the purchase of paddy has cheated the people of Haryana.

"While the government is boasting on new job opportunities, the fact is that people are becoming jobless. Meanwhile, while the government was busy trying to grab power, various scams in the purchase of paddy crop amounting to crores of rupees went unnoticed," she said.

