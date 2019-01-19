BJP, Congress grossly misutilised opportunities given to them: TRS MP Kavitha

needs an alternative which is neither the BJP nor the as both of these parties have been given ample of opportunities by the people to serve them, but the parties have grossly misutilised them, said K Kavitha on Saturday.

Speaking at Youth Leadership Conference 2019, Kavitha said: " needs an alternative which is neither the BJP nor the because both of these parties have been given ample of opportunities by the people of this nation. However, they have grossly misutilised those opportunities."

Talking about the TMC rally in Kolkata, she said: "Indian needs to be changed and TRS will certainly play a major role. We are saying that a life-changing agenda should be proposed for the nation. If the rally held today was fundamentally against the BJP, then the should have been there. was not present in that event. So, I do not know how serious these parties are about this grand coalition."

Highlighting the key points of the conference that was organised in Telangana, Kavitha said, "This conference is probably the first of its kind effort made in south We have around 550 delegates from 110 nations. This international seminar aims at connecting global youth together and to make sure that youth get their fair share in the development process. We are starting a fellowship programme, for which we have selected the fellows from all across the country and nine of them have been getting trained with us from past 15 days."

Kavitha also spoke about the reservation schemes and said that it is very difficult for the youngsters to get an opportunity in a political party amidst this kind of ambiance.

activist Anna Hazare, who was also present on the occasion, said: "Youth power is the power. If the youths go in the right direction, they can do the wonders in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)