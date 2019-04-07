JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Rahul Gandhi greets nation on Cheti Chand, Sarhul
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh: One ITBP jawan injured in IED blast

ANI  |  General News 

A soldier of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has sustained minor injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Fadki area of Rajnandgaon on Sunday.

On Friday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed during an encounter with Naxals in Dhamtari district while another CRPF personnel sustained bullet injuries in his left leg.

Chhattisgarh has 11 Lok Sabha Constituencies that will go for the poll in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU