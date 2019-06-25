BJP parliamentary party meet postponed due to Rajasthan unit chief's death

A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary party, which was scheduled today, has been postponed due to the sudden demise of unit party

The new date for the meeting which would be headed by has not been announced yet.

The 75-year-old BJP breathed his last at All (AIIMS) here on Monday.

Ruling BJP's first parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing session and after JP Nadda's election as the working was scheduled to take place here in the morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)