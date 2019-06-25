Lucknow: PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public

As a project, all Dial- Police Response Vehicles' (PRV) sirens will play tunes of "Jagte Raho" (stay awake) in Lucknow, Abhay Mishra, Circle Officer, said on Tuesday.

"The tune will be played in PRVs all night to alert the public, like watchmen used to do. It has started in as a project. Its success will be monitored and will be applied elsewhere in future," Mishra told ANI here.

Police are trying this unique measure to curb the menace of criminals in the area.

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well.

