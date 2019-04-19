BJP using Kashmir as a scapegoat to make electoral gains: Mehbooba Mufti

Hours after suspended trade across the Line of Control (LoC) in saying the route was being misused by Pakistan-based elements to smuggle weapons, narcotics and fake currency, Peoples (PDP) on Thursday claimed that the BJP was using as a scapegoat to make electoral gains.

Taking to Twitter, the former minister said, "Using Kashmir as a scapegoat to claw its way back to power won't help BJP. It's an excuse to worsen ties with Pak (Pakistan) despite their peace overtures. By doing this, PM Modi has dismantled a CBM Initiated by Vajpayee ji. Won't be surprised if an attack on Pak is in the offing."

Relations between and have been under strain since the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 security personnel of the (CRPF) were killed on

Mufti also criticised BJP's for stating that died because of his 'Karma' saying: "Will BJP take action against Sadhvi for her disparaging comments on Karkare, who died fighting terrorists in the 26/11 attacks? For a party that pretends to honour our police personnel, how is this even acceptable? It is glaringly anti- even for the BJP standards."

Not only that, Mufti commiserated with Priyanka Chaturvedi, who recently quit and joined after the political quarter reinstated men who misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura, saying "women have it worst."

"She really stood out as a for her chutzpah," Mufti said on Friday. "Labels tend to stick much easier when you're a woman," she added.

