BJP using Kashmir as a scapegoat to make electoral gains: Mehbooba Mufti

-
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti calls PDP workers 'real Mujahideen'
Governor encroaching on democratic space: Mufti
Mehbooba appeals to people to reject those attempting to fragment J-K
Coalition govts deliver results unlike one-party rule: Mehbooba
LS polls give chance to people to safeguard J&K's interests: Mehbooba Mufti
-
Hours after India suspended trade across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir saying the route was being misused by Pakistan-based elements to smuggle weapons, narcotics and fake currency, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed that the BJP was using Kashmir as a scapegoat to make electoral gains.
Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "Using Kashmir as a scapegoat to claw its way back to power won't help BJP. It's an excuse to worsen ties with Pak (Pakistan) despite their peace overtures. By doing this, PM Modi has dismantled a CBM Initiated by Vajpayee ji. Won't be surprised if an attack on Pak is in the offing."
Relations between New Delhi and Islamabad have been under strain since the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed on Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Mufti also criticised BJP's Sadhvi Pragya for stating that ATS Chief Hemant Karkare died because of his 'Karma' saying: "Will BJP take action against Sadhvi for her disparaging comments on Karkare, who died fighting terrorists in the 26/11 attacks? For a party that pretends to honour our police personnel, how is this even acceptable? It is glaringly anti-national even for the BJP standards."
Not only that, Mufti commiserated with Priyanka Chaturvedi, who recently quit Congress and joined Shiv Sena after the political quarter reinstated men who misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura, saying "women have it worst."
"She really stood out as a Congress spokesperson for her chutzpah," Mufti said on Friday. "Labels tend to stick much easier when you're a woman," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU