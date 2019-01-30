BJP workers will not be cowed down: Vijayvargiya warns Mamata after violence at Shah's rally

on Wednesday "warned" supremo and Chief Minister that workers will not be cowed down, after violence marred the rally of in the state.

"I want to warn Mamata Banerjee, that this way the BJP workers won't be afraid and won't bow down. This will cost her a lot (Hum Mamata ko chetawani dena chahte hain ki iss prakar BJP ka karyakarta na darne wala hai na jhukne wala hai. Ye Mamata ji ko bahut mehenga padega, ye main kehna chahta hun)," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

During Shah's public rally in district on Tuesday, the vehicles used for ferrying people were vandalised by miscreants outside the venue.

Police said miscreants lobbed stones on the vehicles and also torched some of them.

BJP supporters had staged a demonstration, condemning the attack.

On Tuesday, called up and expressed serious concern over the violence and asked that the perpetrators be brought to book.

The BJP has accused the of unleashing 'terror' in the state and called her 'Talibani Didi.'

"We have seen as to how a very worried has unleashed the terror of TMC on the BJP and the ordinary people of West Bengal," BJP told reporters in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)