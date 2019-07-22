Rudhraksh Jaiswal upcoming talented child actor bags a Hollywood film

Rudhraksh Jaiswal in one of the upcoming talented child actors in the Indian Hindi tele-serial circuit who by his limited time presence on screen has been able to garner the attention of the audiences.

Rudhraksh started getting various acting offers for various serials and TV commercials but his big and dream break came through Star Plus's hit and successful magnum opus Mahabharata in the year 2013 where Rudhraksh was selected carefully after a stringent auditioning process for the role of young Sahadeva, youngest brother of the Pandavas.

Rudhraksh was much appreciated for the role and was loved by the audiences. After the show, Rudhraksh is getting many acting offers but he is being choosy, careful and selective about his role as he wants to balance both acting and studies equally.

Rudhraksh, achieved another feather in his cap by bagging a Hollywood film 'Dhaka' and got the opportunity to work Chris Hemsworth.

Chris forged a deep bond with Rudhraksh and gave a perfect send-off for him and invited him at his home in Australia as well. Rudhraksh is looking forward to reuniting with Chris Hemsworth during the promotions.

