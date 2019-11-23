Bodies of 6 migrants washed ashore in Libya: IOM

Bodies of six migrants have washed ashore in the Libyan city of Khoms, while around 90 European-bound migrants were rescued by the Libyan coast guard, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

"At least 6 bodies of migrants washed up on the shore of Khums, Libya this morning. Some 90 others were just picked up by the Libyan coast guard," the IOM tweeted.

The port city of Khoms is located about 120 kilometres east of the country's capital Tripoli.

In recent years, thousands of migrants have lost their lives after undertaking dangerous sea travel on overcrowded rubber boats in a bid to escape the turmoil in their own country.

