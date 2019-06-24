Bruno Mars, Beyonce and Cardi B among winners at BET Awards

-
The much-awaited BET Awards hosted by Regina Hall at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, turned out to be a special night for many stars.
The star-studded night, honored artists in several categories including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, received by Mary J. Blige. Nipsey Hussle was graced with a Posthumous Humanitarian Award, reported CNN.
Cardi B who opened the 2019 BET Awards, alongside her husband Offset, with a stirring performance bagged album of the year award for her 2018 album 'Invasion of Privacy'.
Highly anticipated categories such as Best R & B/pop male and female were claimed by Bruno Mars and Beyonce. Lil Baby bagged the best new artist award, famous hip hop group, Migos was honored with best group title and last but not the least Travis Scott featuring Drake, and 'Sicko Mode' claimed Best collaboration.
Here is the list of winners in other categories:
Video of the year
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Best male hip-hop artistNipsey Hussle
Viewers' choice awardElla Mai, "Trip"
Best actressRegina King
Best actorMichael B. Jordan
Best movie"BlacKkKlansman"
Young stars awardMarsai Martin
Sportswoman of the yearSerena Williams
Sportsman of the yearStephen Curry
BET HER awardH.E.R., "Hard Place"
Video director of the yearKarena Evans
Best international actBurna Boy (Nigeria)
Best new international actSho Madjozi (South Africa)
