BTS to perform with Halsey at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Korean boy band BTS is all set to treat its fans with a performance with American singer Halsey at this year's Billboard Music Awards. The big announcement was made during the band's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) debut, which featured host Emma Stone as well. However, Halsey did not join the band for their appearance at 'SNL', reported People.
BTS is all set to perform their latest collaboration with Halsey titled 'Boy With Luv' at the awards.
At last year's show, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed their hit single 'Fake Love' for the first time on TV.
The news comes at the close of a successful week for the boy band, which not only made their 'SNL' debut but also achieved a career milestone on Friday when they became the first musical act from Asia to blow past the 5 billion streams mark on Spotify, reported Billboard.
May 1 will be a big night for the K-pop band as they are once again nominated for top social artist, having won that category for the past two years. BTS also earned their first nomination for top duo/group.
Apart from the boy band, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, Sam Smith and Normani will be performing at this year's awards.
This year, singer Mariah Carey will receive the icon award at the Billboard Music Awards and she will perform a medley of the smash hits from her nearly 30-years long career.
Carey is only the eighth artist to ever receive the icon award at the awards, following: Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Celine Dion (2016), Cher (2017) and Janet Jackson (2018).
Singer Kelly Clarkson will be taking on double duty this year by performing her new single while also hosting the award show for her second year in a row. Last year, she performed her hit track 'Whole Lotta Woman'.
Among the nominations this year, Cardi B leads the pack with 21 nominations (including top artist) and is followed by Drake and Post Malone with 17 nominations each. Other stars with multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and late rapper XXXTentacion.
Taylor Swift, who holds the most wins by an artist ever, could beat her own record of 23 if she wins either award she is nominated for in the top female artist or top touring artist categories.
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1.
