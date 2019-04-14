BTS to perform with Halsey at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Korean boy band is all set to treat its fans with a performance with American at this year's Billboard Music Awards. The big announcement was made during the band's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) debut, which featured host as well. However, did not join the band for their appearance at 'SNL', reported People.

is all set to perform their latest collaboration with titled 'Boy With Luv' at the awards.

At last year's show, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed their hit single 'Fake Love' for the first time on TV.

The news comes at the close of a successful week for the boy band, which not only made their 'SNL' debut but also achieved a career milestone on Friday when they became the first musical act from to blow past the 5 billion streams mark on Spotify, reported Billboard.

May 1 will be a big night for the K-pop band as they are once again nominated for top social artist, having won that category for the past two years. also earned their first nomination for top duo/group.

Apart from the boy band, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, and Normani will be performing at this year's awards.

This year, will receive the icon award at and she will perform a medley of the smash hits from her nearly 30-years long career.

Carey is only the eighth to ever receive the icon award at the awards, following: (2011), (2012), (2013), (2014), (2016), Cher (2017) and (2018).

will be taking on double duty this year by performing her new single while also hosting the award show for her second year in a row. Last year, she performed her hit track 'Whole Lotta Woman'.

Among the nominations this year, Cardi B leads the pack with 21 nominations (including top artist) and is followed by Drake and Post Malone with 17 nominations each. Other stars with multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, and late XXXTentacion.

Taylor Swift, who holds the most wins by an ever, could beat her own record of 23 if she wins either award she is nominated for in the top female or top touring artist categories.

will air on live from the in on May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)