Fans going gaga over Taimur's picture celebrating India's victory over Pak

New pictures of Taimur Ali are making a sensation on the Internet as the son of and dressed in Team India's colours surfaced online.

The adorable picture of the little munchkin donning Team India's Blue jersey and saluting the Indian team for their victory over has taken the internet by storm.

[{fb269431-8cc1-4ea8-b16d-0728475b7b22:intradmin/TAimur_Insta_P4tJOEX.JPG}]

Taimur a popular star kid enjoys a huge fan following and is popular with photographers too who love to click him.

Saif who is currently shooting in joined several enthusiastic fans to cheer the Men in Blue at the ICC versus match at yesterday.

Going down the memory lane, Saif told ANI "The match between and is fantastic and especially in school and college as we use to take it as a big game and used to be a very special day."

defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at in the ongoing ICC Men's

On the work front, the shooting for the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will commence this month in The film also stars in a pivotal role. The 48-year-old is also busy preparing for his role as a 'naga sadhu' for his upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan'.

He will also be seen essaying the character of cop in the second season of the much-awaited 'Sacred Games 2'. His character in the series is on a mission to uncover a terror attack in in 25 days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)