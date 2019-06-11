Cardi B gets 'emotional' as daughter Kulture turns 11-months

B got emotional as she shared a picture of her daughter who completed 11-months on Tuesday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "My baby 11 months and I can't handle it. what's wrong with me ? I been emotional all day."

The added that she was fine and just so much in love with her child. "I'm fine,I'm fine ,I'm fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child. Thanks OFFSET," wrote.

She also shared a video of baby Kulture holding on to a on the story and wrote, "I am emotional today and I can't help it. My baby growing."

Following his wife, also shared an adorable picture with his baby girl and captioned, "MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG. 1 IN A MONTH U BEAUTIFUL. BLESSING FROM GOD. I LOVE YOU."

B in an interview given to E! News earlier, said that her daughter is her 'little best friend'. "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend," she said.

She also added that being a working mother is "very challenging," as she initially thought she would hire a nanny, but changed her mind later.

"You're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them. You cannot just travel with your baby all the time like they get sick," she said.

and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, last year on July 11.

The rapper is also stepping her foot in the film industry with 'Hustlers', where she will be seen sharing screen space with and The film is scheduled to hit the theatre on September 13.

