Case against BSP leader for alleged death threat to BJP minister

A case was registered against a on Thursday for allegedly giving death threats to

"We have received a complaint that a had telephoned and hurled abuses at him. He also threatened to kill him," of Police told ANI.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police added.

has alleged that Satish Chaudhary, who is the brother of former Ambika Chaudhary, threatened to kill him on March 6 because he had exposed some of BSP leader's alleged illegal activities.

"Satish Chaudhary, we all know is a goon and a sand mafia. I exposed him. He has been booked by police in many cases. So now he is threatening to kill me and my family," said

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)