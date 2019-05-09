PM can talk about my father, but what about Rafale?: Rahul Gandhi hits back

raked up the issue to hit out at Narendra saying that can talk as much as he wants about Rajiv Gandhi, but he should also talk about the jet deal with The president, who has alleged irregularities in the defence deal, was referring to Modi's recent remark stating that the family used INS Virat as a "personal taxi" while holidaying on an island.

" can talk as much as he wants about my father (Rajiv Gandhi) but he should also talk about deal and what he has done to give two crore jobs to the youth of the country," the scion said at a rally in Sirsa.

Modi, at a rally in on Sunday, took a swipe at by calling his father and former "corrupt number 1". "Your father was termed 'Mr. Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No. 1'," the prime minister had said.

Gandhi continued his tirade against over deal, an issue promptly used by in these elections. "We dreamt for Rafale fighter jets to be made in Sirsa, but that dream was shattered by Prime Minister Modi," he said.

"Why was handed Rafale contract by Narendra Modi? never made an aeroplane in his life," he added.

Pitching his party's NYAY scheme, Gandhi cornered the Prime Minister over the "15 lakh in every bank account" statement. "I want to tell the youth and farmers in Sirsa that Modi made false promises to the people and lied about Rs 15 lakh being given to every citizen."

" party promises that people will get Rs 3,60,000 in their in 5 years. In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and where we formed the government we gave farm loan waiver in 10 days," Gandhi said.

is set to have a single-phase election on May 12, with all the 10 seats of the state voting in the sixth phase.

