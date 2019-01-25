CBI registers fresh case against ex Haryana CM BS Hooda, raids his home

-
ALSO READ
Bhupinder Hooda, Motilal Vora granted bail in AJL case
Land allotted to AJL attached by ED under PMLA
CBI files chargesheet against ex-Haryana CM Hooda, Cong leader Vora in AJL land allotment case
Hooda, Vora gets bail in AJL case
Hooda claims land grab case is baseless, being dragged out for political motives
-
The CBI on Friday carried out raids at the residence of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other officials and also lodged a fresh case against the former Haryana Chief Minister in connection with alleged irregularities in acquisition of land in Haryana.
The investigating agency is conducting searches in over 20 places including in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New Delhi, Gurgaon and Mohali with respect to the land acquisition irregularities.
Hooda has been charged under various sections of the IPC in connection with cases of land acquisition between 2009 and 2012.
IAS officer T. C. Gupta, the then Chief Administrator, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) the then Director of Urban Estate, Town and Country Planning, Haryana and other officials including 15 private individuals have also been charged under the same sections.
The CBI began its raid at the residence of Hooda and other places early Friday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU