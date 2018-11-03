Charcoal Eats announces its first International Destination: takes it Flavors to Bahrain in the Middle East

Full stack QSR start-up, Charcoal Eats, today announced its international expansion with its first foray into in the will also serve as a testbed for further expansion into the In addition, the company also has plans to launch in the UK by March 2019.

Anurag Mehrotra, of said, "Our endeavour has been to position ourselves firmly as a quick-service restaurant for delicious, high-quality Indian food, with emphasis on consumer convenience. We have come a long way since our inception and have successfully earned a distinct name in the Indian market. Today, we serve nearly 60,000 customers every month across all our outlets in There is a high demand for quality Indian across the world and we're looking to delight consumers in and in other countries as we take Indian globally. We intend to be at 75 outlets in and 6 overseas by March 2019."

Launched in September 2015, currently has 31 outlets across 11 Indian cities including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, Nashik, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, and Of these, 21 offer dine-in facilities, while all offer takeaway and delivery. By March 2019, the company aims to have more than 75 outlets across

offers high quality, options across snack and meal times that includes Biryanis, Rolls, Loaded Fries, Starters, Meals, Puff Pizzas, Beverages and Desserts. Customers can dine-in, take-away or order for delivery from their outlets, as per their convenience. The company is headquartered out of Mumbai.

The company has already raised over INR 120 million from both strategic and angel investors to fuel the expansion plans.

