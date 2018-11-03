Charcoal Eats announces its first International Destination: takes it Flavors to Bahrain in the Middle East

Full stack QSR start-up, Charcoal Eats, today announced its international expansion with its first foray into Bahrain in the Middle East. Bahrain will also serve as a testbed for further expansion into the Middle East. In addition, the company also has plans to launch in the UK by March 2019.
Anurag Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO of Charcoal Eats said, "Our endeavour has been to position ourselves firmly as a quick-service restaurant for delicious, high-quality Indian food, with emphasis on consumer convenience. We have come a long way since our inception and have successfully earned a distinct name in the Indian market. Today, we serve nearly 60,000 customers every month across all our outlets in India. There is a high demand for quality Indian food across the world and we're looking to delight consumers in Bahrain and in other countries as we take Indian food globally. We intend to be at 75 outlets in India and 6 overseas by March 2019."
Launched in September 2015, Charcoal Eats currently has 31 outlets across 11 Indian cities including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, Nashik, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Jamshedpur and Indore. Of these, 21 offer dine-in facilities, while all offer takeaway and delivery. By March 2019, the company aims to have more than 75 outlets across India.
Charcoal Eats offers high quality, all-day food options across snack and meal times that includes Biryanis, Rolls, Loaded Fries, Starters, Meals, Puff Pizzas, Beverages and Desserts. Customers can dine-in, take-away or order for delivery from their outlets, as per their convenience. The company is headquartered out of Mumbai.
The company has already raised over INR 120 million from both strategic and angel investors to fuel the expansion plans.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
