Sensex, Nifty trade flat post negative opening on Monday

Starting the week on a negative note, Nifty and Sensex on Monday traded around one-third of a percent lower.

The Sensex traded down 71.27 points at 34940.38, while the Nifty traded lower 37.60 points at 10515.40.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty traded lower by around 0.4 percent, while and infra sectors have declined the most. In the broader markets, the index is down over half a percent too.

Shares of and traded up over 3 percent on the back of good results.

The Rupee opened weak at 72.80 per dollar, and is expected to range around 73.05 and 73.60, reported the Moneycontrol.

