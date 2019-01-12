Centre bringing down sanctity, autonomy of every institution: Andhra CM

N Chandrababu has charged the Centre with "bringing down the sanctity and autonomy of every institution."

In a letter to Narendra Modi, has stated that the formation of the Investigation Agency (NIA) by the is contrary to "our federal spirit. Without a Constitution amendment, in the subject of law and order, the Centre has taken away the lawmaking power of the States."

Citing the move of for entrusting the NIA to probe an attack on YS Jagan Mohan at on October 25 last year, further said: "It is with regret and anguish I am to say that the is bringing down the sanctity and autonomy of every institution." is the of

In the letter, dated January 11, 2019, Naidu took exception "to the manner in which the MHA entrusted the investigation of the airport incident to the NIA without dealing with reasoning out the objections furnished by the in this regard having called for the same."

"By setting up the NIA, the now obviously wants to take upon itself the responsibility of fighting terror by sidetracking the States," Naidu stated in the letter, saying the "Centre's action has taken away the power of the States.

